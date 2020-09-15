Global  
 

John Boyega Calls Out Jo Malone & Steps Down as Brand's Global Ambassador

Just Jared Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
John Boyega has decided to step down as the global ambassador for the British cologne company Jo Malone after they replaced him for a campaign in China, but still used his concepts. The 28-year-old Star Wars actor came up with the concept for his commercial for Jo Malone, which he also directed. The brand reshot [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: John Boyega has received an apology from Jo Malone

John Boyega has received an apology from Jo Malone 01:10

 John Boyega has received an apology from Jo Malone after they cut him out of an advert in China.

Jo Malone London Issues Apology to John Boyega After Dropping Ad in China | THR News [Video]

Jo Malone London Issues Apology to John Boyega After Dropping Ad in China | THR News

The 'Star Wars' actor was replaced with Chinese star Liu Haoran despite having directed and conceived of the original video, which featured Boyega's real-life family and friends.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:47Published

