John Boyega Calls Out Jo Malone & Steps Down as Brand's Global Ambassador
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
John Boyega has decided to step down as the global ambassador for the British cologne company Jo Malone after they replaced him for a campaign in China, but still used his concepts. The 28-year-old Star Wars actor came up with the concept for his commercial for Jo Malone, which he also directed. The brand reshot [...]
