Kanye West Says He Is Moses, Refuses To Release New Material Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

"The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships..."



*Kanye West* has declared himself the modern day Moses, while putting his release plans on pause.



In a series of tweets the rapper said he is "in service to Christ" before discussing his record label dealings.



Pausing his new album - which was slated to be released a few weeks back - Kanye West suggested he was enslaved by his deal.



"The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships," he wrote, before adding: "I’m the new Moses".



While the tweets have naturally brought a fair bit of blowback, we feel it necessary to point out that Kanye's bipolar diagnosis will distort his views - so do treat him kindly.



Here are the tweets.







I’m not industry bro ... I don’t care... I’m in service to Christ ... we need world healing ... I miss my brothers... I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own... even twitter



— ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020







Let’s stop killing each other ... let’s show God that we are Gods people ... my ego gets the best of me too... God doesn’t measure us by money in his kingdom ... let’s love each other... I love my brothers and I miss my friends ... real talk



— ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020







I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony



I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved



I’m putting my life on the line for my people



The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships



I’m the new Moses



— ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020



