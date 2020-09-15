Global  
 

'The Third Day' Makes Mysterious But Predictable Promises

NPR Tuesday, 15 September 2020
The Third Day, which premiered Monday night on HBO, keeps presenting events that require explanation. But the explanations that come don't sustain the story.
