Anushka Sharma not doing Adipurush; will get back to work by end of April 2021

Mid-Day Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
There has been a constant buzz that Anushka Sharma has signed Adipurush starring Prabha. We can now confirm that this information is untrue. Anushka is not involved in the project at all and no details of this project have been discussed with her.

A trade source informed, "Anushka is raring to resume work immediately post her...
