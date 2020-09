You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump’s Fox TV Binge



“I watched ‘Fox & Friends’ in the morning.” President Donald Trump is spending hours watching programs on his favorite network as the U.S. is reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:53 Published 4 days ago Anybody found that plane of thugs yet? -Biden



Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday blasted cryptic claims President Trump made during a Fox News interview this week about alleged thugs he said had boarded an airplane seeking to.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:50 Published 2 weeks ago Pelosi Gives Trump Massive Re-Election Gift



Nancy Pelosi has made a blunder so significant that even her staunchest allies are reeling. The mistake is so huge CNN said it's a re-election gift for Donald Trump. In security footage obtained by.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 01:00 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this Shannon Tucker RT @Mediaite: Trump Reveals He Will Appear on Fox & Friends Every Week Up Until Election Day: 'Great to Be With My Friends' https://t.co/wy… 3 minutes ago Doug Kellett Trump Reveals He Will Appear on Fox & Friends Every Week Until Election: 'Great to Be With My Friends' https://t.co/UDrbKEZJif via @mediaite 12 minutes ago Mediaite Trump Reveals He Will Appear on Fox & Friends Every Week Up Until Election Day: 'Great to Be With My Friends' https://t.co/wypXqQe1aJ 14 minutes ago