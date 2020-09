You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jude Law confirms he's a dad for sixth time



Jude Law has confirmed the birth of his sixth child as he let slip the baby news during a chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 3 days ago The Nest Movie Trailer



The Nest Movie - Official Trailer I HD I IFC Films - Plot synopsis: Rory (Jude Law), an ambitious entrepreneur and former commodities broker, persuades his American wife, Allison (Carrie Coon), and.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:24 Published 5 days ago Singer Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry ‘completely in love’ with baby daughter



Ed Sheeran has confirmed his wife Cherry has given birth to their first child– a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Proud Papa! Jude Law Welcomes Sixth Child: ‘It’s Really Wonderful’ To ‘Just Nest’ Jude Law is a happy father of six after welcoming his first child with his new wife, psychologist Phillipa Coan. The actor, 47, confirmed the news to Jimmy...

OK! Magazine 4 days ago





Tweets about this