Fans Notice Something About Kate Middleton & Prince William's Birthday Message to Prince Harry

Just Jared Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Today is Prince Harry‘s 36th birthday and Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William sent him a birthday note on social media. However, fans are noticing two very important things about the photo. The photo features Duchess Kate, Prince William, and Prince Harry running a race together. The photo is noticeably missing his wife, Meghan Markle. [...]
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Prince William and Kate Wish Prince Harry a Title Free Birthday

Prince William and Kate Wish Prince Harry a Title Free Birthday 00:57

 Prince William and Kate took to social media to wish Prince Harry a Happy Birthday but did not include his title. Veuer’s Keri Lumm reports.

