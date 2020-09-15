Fans Notice Something About Kate Middleton & Prince William's Birthday Message to Prince Harry

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Harry celebrates 36th birthday



The Duke of Sussex celebrates his 36th birthday following an eventful yearthat has transformed his life. Harry is now living in California with wifeMeghan and son Archie after they made the sunshine.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42 Published 15 hours ago Prince William praises football fans



Prince William marked the start of the Premier League season with a video message, in which he thanked football fans for supporting their local communities during the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:38 Published 1 day ago The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is now on Airbnb – hosted by Will Smith



Will Smith and Airbnb are offering fans a trip to California, and down memorylan, with a star-studded stay at the Brentwood mansion made famous by Ninetiessmash hit, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.Marking.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this