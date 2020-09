Bill Cosby's appeal could dictate how trials in the #MeToo era are conducted going forward Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

All eyes are on Bill Cosby's upcoming appeal in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court as it prepares to review his 2018 conviction for sexual assault. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bill Cosby files new appeal in Pennsylvania Supreme Court



Bill Cosby has filed for a new appeal in Pennsylvania Supreme Court, insisting that his trial was unfair. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published on August 12, 2020

Tweets about this