Breonna Taylor’s Family Offered Multi-Million Dollar Settlement In Wrongful Death Lawsuit

SOHH Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
The family of Breonna Taylor is expected to agree to a settlement for its wrongful death lawsuit. The city of Louisville has reportedly offered a multi-million dollar deal to the mother of the slain 26-year-old Black woman with police reform included in the agreement. Breonna Taylor’s Family Agree To Settlement According to reports, the city […]
Related news from verified sources

Breonna Taylor's Wrongful Death Lawsuit Settled with City of Louisville

 The City of Louisville has reached a settlement with Breonna Taylor's family in its wrongful death suit, and is expected to announce the "substantial" financial...
TMZ.com


