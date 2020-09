K. Michelle Reveals What P-Valley Role She Auditioned For Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Popular singer K. Michelle says she auditioned for the role of Mercedes on the STARZ show P-Valley. Can y’all see K. Michelle as Mercedes or do you like Brandee Evans in the role? 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this