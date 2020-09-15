Global  
 

Harry Potter's Robbie Coltrane (aka Hagrid) Defends JK Rowling Amid Transphobic Statements

Tuesday, 15 September 2020
JK Rowling has recently made numerous anti-trans statements and she’s now being defended by one of her former Harry Potter co-stars, Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in all eight films. “I don’t think what she said was offensive really. I don’t know why but there’s a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting [...]
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Nixon Attacks JK Rowling

Nixon Attacks JK Rowling 00:34

 In June, JK Rowling released an essay and a series of tweets calling for limits on transitionary care for trans youth. Business Insider reports that Rowling also mocked gender-inclusive words. Cynthia Nixon told the Independent JK Rowling's transphobic comments were "really painful" for her...

