Harry Potter's Robbie Coltrane (aka Hagrid) Defends JK Rowling Amid Transphobic Statements
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () JK Rowling has recently made numerous anti-trans statements and she’s now being defended by one of her former Harry Potter co-stars, Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in all eight films. “I don’t think what she said was offensive really. I don’t know why but there’s a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting [...]
In June, JK Rowling released an essay and a series of tweets calling for limits on transitionary care for trans youth.
Business Insider reports that Rowling also mocked gender-inclusive words.
Cynthia Nixon told the Independent JK Rowling's transphobic comments were "really painful" for her...
Warner Bros. Studio Tour London has reopened to visitors, allowing fans tostep back into the Wizarding World after months of closure due to thecoronavirus pandemic. A number of additional measures and..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:43Published