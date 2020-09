Sunny Hostin Disagrees with Meghan McCain on Joe Rogan Moderating Debate: He Compared ‘Black Neighborhood to Planet of the Apes’ Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Sunny Hostin disagreed with Meghan McCain's support for the idea that Joe Rogan should moderate the presidential debate -- reminding The View hosts that the podcaster has made sexist and racist remarks, including comparing a Black neighborhood to Planet of the Apes. 👓 View full article