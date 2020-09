You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Certified young person' Paul Rudd asks 'fellow millennials' to mask up



Actor Paul Rudd has poked fun at himself in a public service film in which heasks “fellow millennials” to wear a mask in the fight against Covid-19. Thevideo was tweeted by Governor of New York.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:11 Published 6 hours ago Paul Rudd PSA Encourages Millennials To Wear Masks



Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants more millennials to wear masks and he brought in a celebrity to help spread the message. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:50 Published 6 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Watch "Certified Young Person" Paul Rudd Deliver a Hilarious and Important Mask PSA Vibe check! Paul Rudd wants you to wear a mask. The Ant-Man actor teamed up with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to send a message to millennials amid the ongoing...

E! Online 2 hours ago





Tweets about this