Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber Have New Music Dropping In 72 Hours
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Chicago’s Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber are going to get everyone excited about T.G.I.F. The hip-hop superstar and pop heavyweight have teamed up and announced their new “HOLY” song arrives in 72 hours. Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber Get HOLY Both Chance and Justin took to their social media pages to break the […]
