Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber Have New Music Dropping In 72 Hours

SOHH Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Chicago’s Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber are going to get everyone excited about T.G.I.F. The hip-hop superstar and pop heavyweight have teamed up and announced their new “HOLY” song arrives in 72 hours. Chance The Rapper and Justin Bieber Get HOLY Both Chance and Justin took to their social media pages to break the […]
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate 2nd anniversary with picnic

Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate 2nd anniversary with picnic 00:34

 Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated two years of marriage with a picnic in the park on Sunday (13.09.20).

