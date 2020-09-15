Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Matthew Perry Declined To Participate In West Wing Reunion

Mediaite Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Matthew Perry Declined To Participate In West Wing ReunionA new report in the National Enquirer claims Matthew Perry was snubbed for the upcoming reunion episode of The West Wing. The story simply isn’t true. The actor’s spokesperson told Mediaite the situation was “quite the opposite.” Perry received two Emmy nominations for his guest starring role on The West Wing, which ran on NBC […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2020 Republican National Convention Ratings Are In, 'West Wing' Reunion to Air on HBO Max & More | THR News [Video]

2020 Republican National Convention Ratings Are In, 'West Wing' Reunion to Air on HBO Max & More | THR News

The cast of 'West Wing' will reunite for a theatrical stage presentation of an episode, the opening night of the 2020 RNC was down in ratings and 'The Joe Exotic' scripted drama starring Kate McKinnon..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:13Published
HBO Max Set to Stream 'West Wing' Reunion Special | THR News [Video]

HBO Max Set to Stream 'West Wing' Reunion Special | THR News

The cast of 'The West Wing' will reunite for a theatrical stage presentation of an episode that will stream in the fall on HBO Max (a date hasn't been set).

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:21Published
Kim Kardashian returns to Los Angeles alone after tense reunion with Kanye West [Video]

Kim Kardashian returns to Los Angeles alone after tense reunion with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian was pictured returning to Los Angeles alone on Tuesday, following a tense reunion with her husband Kanye West in Wyoming.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Tweets about this

mig30m6

mig30m6 Matthew Perry Declined To Participate In West Wing Reunion https://t.co/V8GdG7Z297 via @mediaite 4 days ago

RobsRamblins

Babyboomerography RT @Mediaite: Matthew Perry Declined To Participate In West Wing Reunion https://t.co/a8WkodFOjL 5 days ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Matthew Perry Declined To Participate In West Wing Reunion https://t.co/a8WkodFOjL 5 days ago