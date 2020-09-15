Matthew Perry Declined To Participate In West Wing Reunion Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A new report in the National Enquirer claims Matthew Perry was snubbed for the upcoming reunion episode of The West Wing. The story simply isn't true. The actor's spokesperson told Mediaite the situation was "quite the opposite." Perry received two Emmy nominations for his guest starring role on The West Wing, which ran on NBC […]


