Janelle Monae Glams Up for Drive-In Premiere of 'Antebellum' at LA's The Grove!

Just Jared Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Janelle Monae walks the carpet while attending the drive-in premiere of her new movie Antebellum on Monday night (September 14) at The Grove in Los Angeles. The cast of the movie stepped out for a socially distanced rooftop cinematic experience ahead of the film’s PVOD premiere this weekend. Joining Janelle at the event were co-stars [...]
News video: Janelle Monae reveals why she agreed to her role in the new film 'Antebellum'

 Janelle Monae talks with USA TODAY's Rasha Ali about her new film "Antebellum," in which she plays an enslaved Black woman.

