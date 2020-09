'Saturday Night Live' Cast Returning for Season 46 - Find Out Who's Back! Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Saturday Night Live is back – and so is the entire cast! The upcoming 46th season of the long-running sketch show will kick off with the entire cast returning for the first time in more than a decade, THR reported Tuesday (September 15). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of SNL The show is set [...] 👓 View full article