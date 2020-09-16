Global  
 

Madison Beer Celebrates Morphe Launch at Lunch With Nick Austin

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Madison Beer wears a yellow crop top while leaving lunch on Tuesday (September 15) in West Hollywood, Calif. The 21-year-old singer was joined by her rumored beau Nick Austin for the outing. That day, Madison‘s collaboration with Morphe, which includes the Channel Surfing eyeshadow palette, was released in stores and online! “🏄🏻‍♀️🏄🏻‍♀️🏄🏻‍♀️ channel surfing palette [...]
