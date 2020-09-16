Madison Beer Celebrates Morphe Launch at Lunch With Nick Austin Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Madison Beer wears a yellow crop top while leaving lunch on Tuesday (September 15) in West Hollywood, Calif. The 21-year-old singer was joined by her rumored beau Nick Austin for the outing. That day, Madison‘s collaboration with Morphe, which includes the Channel Surfing eyeshadow palette, was released in stores and online! “🏄🏻‍♀️🏄🏻‍♀️🏄🏻‍♀️ channel surfing palette [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Madison Beer marks one-year of being 'clean of self-harm'



Madison Beer has revealed she is one-year "self-harm" free and after an "uphill battle". Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:04 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this

