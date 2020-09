You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Noel Gallagher loves cycling



Noel Gallagher goes out cycling four days a week - but doesn't enjoy having to wear a helmet. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:58 Published on August 9, 2020 Liam Gallagher responds to his brother Noel's cover album plans



Former Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher has mocked his brother Noel's plans for a potential covers album. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:09 Published on August 8, 2020 Noel Gallagher wants to make covers album



Noel Gallagher is toying with the idea of producing a covers album as his next project. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:52 Published on August 5, 2020

Tweets about this