Sei Ashina Dead - 'Silk' Star Dies at 36

Sei Ashina has sadly died at the age of 36. The Japanese actress was found dead in her apartment on Monday (September 14) in Tokyo, her management company confirmed on Tuesday (September 15), People reported. Her death was confirmed to be due to suicide by both Tokyo police and her agency, Variety reported.