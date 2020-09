You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Prince Harry celebrates 36th birthday: The same age Princess Diana was when she died



Prince Henry Charles Albert David, the Duke of Sussex, has turned 36. That is the same age his mother, Princess Diana, was when she died. Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti Duration: 01:04 Published 7 hours ago Prince Harry Celebrates Poignant Birthday



Prince Harry is celebrating his 36th birthday, while still so young, he is now the age his mother was when she died. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:06 Published 13 hours ago Who Is Prince Harry?



This is some of Prince Harry's memorable moments showcasing the kind of Royal Family member Prince Harry is Credit: Yahoo Style Duration: 01:27 Published 13 hours ago

Tweets about this