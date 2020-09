Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta Announce Joint Mixtape Drops This Week Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Memphis rappers Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta have new music on deck. The hip-hop duo went online this week to announce plans to release a joint project in the next 72 hours. Moneybagg Yo Announces Joint Project Yo went to his Instagram Live to deliver the huge news. Moneybagg spent nearly 40 minutes to deliver […] 👓 View full article

