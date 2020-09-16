Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika's message to late actor's fans: We stay united for SSR

Mid-Day Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Mallika Singh, the niece of Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared a picture of the late actor in her new post on Instagram Stories, to exhort his fans to stay united. In the picture, Sushant is seen with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti in the backseat of a car.

"#WeStayUnited4SSR," wrote Mallika.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shweta shared...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shweta Singh Kirti: Sushant Singh Rajput is not a name, he is a revolution [Video]

Shweta Singh Kirti: Sushant Singh Rajput is not a name, he is a revolution

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has urged everyone to stand together for the truth and demanded justice for her brother. #ShwetaSinghKirti #WeStayUnited4SSR..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:01Published
Sushant case: Sara, Rakul, Simone's names crop up in NCB probe [Video]

Sushant case: Sara, Rakul, Simone's names crop up in NCB probe

In a significant development, the names of Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta have apparently emerged in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe into the..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:48Published
‘Drug addiction in film industry too’: BJP’s Ravi Kishan lauds NCB in Lok Sabha [Video]

‘Drug addiction in film industry too’: BJP’s Ravi Kishan lauds NCB in Lok Sabha

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan raised the drug trafficking issue in the Lok Sabha and called on the government to act firmly to control the menace. The BJP MP accused neighbouring countries of conspiring..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:55Published

Related news from verified sources

"SSR is a revolution": Shweta Singh Kirti

 Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti regularly posts on social media, calling out fans of the late actor to stand in unity and seek the truth after...
IndiaTimes

SSR's sister urges his fans to feed poor

 Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her social media to urge fans of the late actor to feed the poor.
IndiaTimes

SSR case live: Rhea reaches NCB office

 Investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has taken a new turn with a possible drug angle becoming the central point of the probe. After the...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this