CanIndia News Editor Kalki Koechlin calls it 'early feminist leanings' as daughter Sappho falls asleep next to a Joan of Arc book… https://t.co/xUJ4lu3CwS 13 hours ago Emily Ribeiro RT @msnindia: Kalki Koechlin calls it 'early feminist leanings' as daughter Sappho falls asleep next to book on Joan Of Arc https://t.co/IO… 17 hours ago MSN India Kalki Koechlin calls it 'early feminist leanings' as daughter Sappho falls asleep next to book on Joan Of Arc https://t.co/IOwWfyLVas 17 hours ago Emily Ribeiro RT @dna: #KalkiKoechlin calls it 'early feminist leanings' as daughter Sappho falls asleep next to book on Joan Of Arc https://t.co/RlIWULG… 18 hours ago DNA #KalkiKoechlin calls it 'early feminist leanings' as daughter Sappho falls asleep next to book on Joan Of Arc https://t.co/RlIWULGAR8 19 hours ago DNA @kalkikanmani calls it 'early feminist leanings' as daughter Sappho falls asleep next to book on #JoanOfArc https://t.co/RlIWULGAR8 19 hours ago SpotboyE Kalki Koechlin Shares the cutest picture of her baby girl. Check it out. 🌻 #KalkiKoechlin | #BabyGirl |… https://t.co/3r7J32gC6j 20 hours ago