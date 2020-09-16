Global  
 

Preity Zinta shares video message from 'Day 5 of quarantine', urges people to be compassionate amid pandemic

Mid-Day Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Urging people to be compassionate towards each other amid the pandemic, actor Preity Zinta on Tuesday shared a video message of her 'Day 5 of quarantine' and sent out a message of positivity to those who tested positive for COVID-19. The 'Koi Mil Gaya' actor shared in a video on Instagram, how she is feeling, as she has reached...
