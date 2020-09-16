Global  
 

Happy 18th birthday to my boy: Akshay Kumar pens heartwarming birthday wishes for son

Mid-Day Wednesday, 16 September 2020
Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to son Aarav on his 18th birthday, by sharing an adorable throwback picture along with an emotional note.

The 'Good Newwz' actor took a walk down a memory lane and posted to Instagram a childhood picture with the birthday boy. The all smiles picture, which seems to be from...
