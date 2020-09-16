Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kiara Advani teases fans with 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' song from 'Indoo Ki Jawani'

Mid-Day Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
After dropping the quirky trailer of her upcoming film 'Indoo Ki Jawani', actor Kiara Advani on Tuesday shared a teaser of her upcoming song 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' from the film.

"Kal toh by god mazey hi aa jaayege! You know what it is, right? Agar nahi pata toh wait karo!! Bas ye samajh lo ki ek #HasinaPagalDeewani hone waali...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: 'Indoo ki Jawani' new song 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' out now

'Indoo ki Jawani' new song 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' out now 00:47

 Actress Kiara Advani's upcoming film "Indoo ki Jawaani" first song "Hasina Pagal Deewani" is finally out now. #Indookijawaani #Hasinapagaldeewani #KiaraAdvani

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kiara Advani starrer 'Indoo Ki Jawani' teaser out now [Video]

Kiara Advani starrer 'Indoo Ki Jawani' teaser out now

Actress Kiara Advani's upcoming film 'Indoo Ki Jawani' teaser is finally out now. #IndookiJawaani #Indookijawaaniteaser #KiaraAdvani

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Kiara Advani's 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' song from Indoo Ki Jawani trends on YouTube - Watch

 Bollywood actress Kiara Advani's upcoming movie 'Indoo Ki Jawani' is making all kinds of buzz right now. The makers have released a first track 'Hasina Pagal...
Zee News

Hasina Pagal Deewani song: Kiara Advani's energetic moves will make you get up and dance

 Indoo Ki Jawani's first song Hasina Pagal Deewani is out and Kiara Advani totally steals the show with her super energetic performance. Check out the whole story...
Bollywood Life

Hasina Pagal Deewani: Kiara Advani steals the show in Indoo Ki Jawani's first song

 Kiara Advani seems to be on a roll. She has one film coming up after another. One of them is Indoo Ki Jawani, directed by Abir Sengupta and produced by T-Series...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this