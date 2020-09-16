Drew Barrymore Lights Up the Empire State Building in Honor of Her New Talk Show!
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () Drew Barrymore is lighting up New York City! The 45-year-old actress lit up the Empire State Building on Monday (September 14) in NYC. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Drew Barrymore Drew kept things chic in a yellow blouse, gray skirt, and brown suede boots as she lit the building yellow, in honor of [...]
There's a silver lining to decades of being tabloid fodder that Drew Barrymore is reveling in. She is preparing to launch her own talk show, according to reports at CNN. "One thing we want to say on this show is I am who you think I am," she told reporters last week. The virtual press conference for...