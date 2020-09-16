Global  
 

Lady Gaga Says She Cried Watching Kaitlyn Bristowe Perform on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Just Jared Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Lady Gaga is a big Dancing with the Stars fan! The 34-year-old entertainer took to Twitter on Monday (September 14) to send some love to contestant Kaitlyn Bristowe, revealing that her performance made her cry. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga “Is it weird that this made me cry…I love watching people [...]
