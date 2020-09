You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gardener who developed phobia of worms is cured by hypnotherapy



A landscape gardener who was almost forced to give up his career due to a crippling fear of WORMS has been cured by a hypnotist. Andy Morris, 34, would suffer panic attacks and break out into a.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:55 Published 4 days ago President Trump denies downplaying the threat from COVID-19 during an ABC News town hall



President Trump denied downplaying the threat from coronavirus during a town hall hosted by ABC News, despite his views 'to always play it down.' Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 01:00 Published 6 days ago President Trump Fields Question From Pittsburgh Student



During a town hall event on ABC News, President Trump took a question from a local student about claims that he downplayed the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. KDKA's John Shumway has analysis.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:54 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this