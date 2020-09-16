John Cleese, Elizabeth Hurley to star in family comedy Father Christmas Is Back
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () Actors Elizabeth Hurley, John Cleese and Kelsey Grammer have boarded the cast of family comedy film Father Christmas Is Back. According to Deadline, the movie is currently shooting in York in the UK. Philippe Martinez and Mick Davis are directing the MSR Media project from a script penned by David Conolly, Hannah Davis Law and...
