Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Cleese, Elizabeth Hurley to star in family comedy Father Christmas Is Back

Mid-Day Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Actors Elizabeth Hurley, John Cleese and Kelsey Grammer have boarded the cast of family comedy film Father Christmas Is Back. According to Deadline, the movie is currently shooting in York in the UK. Philippe Martinez and Mick Davis are directing the MSR Media project from a script penned by David Conolly, Hannah Davis Law and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: A WAR WITHIN Movie

A WAR WITHIN Movie 01:53

 A WAR WITHIN Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After three years at the front Esben flees the trenches of WWI to return to his beloved wife Kirstine and son Karl. But home is not what it used to be. The charming German officer, Gerhard, has done everything he can to win Kirstine's heart and take on...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wit, Charm And Fits Of Rage! New REELZ Documentary Explores The Life Of Funny Man John Candy [Video]

Wit, Charm And Fits Of Rage! New REELZ Documentary Explores The Life Of Funny Man John Candy

The late John Candy is one of the most beloved movie stars of all time and now a new REELZ documentary is diving deeper into the funny man's life. Natalie Morales hosts a special edition of Behind..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:03Published
Charlie's Christmas Wish Movie [Video]

Charlie's Christmas Wish Movie

Charlie's Christmas Wish Movie Trailer HD Plot synopsis: In this heartwarming holiday film starring Aiden Turner (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), a troubled war vet’s family finds new hope from a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:42Published
FALLING Movie - Viggo Mortensen, Lance Henriksen [Video]

FALLING Movie - Viggo Mortensen, Lance Henriksen

FALLING Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: John Petersen (Viggo Mortensen) lives with his partner Eric (Terry Chen) and their adopted daughter Monica in Southern California. His father Willis (Lance..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:35Published

Tweets about this

DMfanpage1276

DMfanpage1 RT @THEHOLLYWOODSPY: CHRISTMAS 2020 FILMS: CASTLE FOR CHRISTMAS WITH BROOKE SHIELDS, CARY ELWES, FATHER CHRISTMAS IS BACK WITH ELIZABETH HU… 2 days ago

THEHOLLYWOODSPY

Hollywood Spy CHRISTMAS 2020 FILMS: CASTLE FOR CHRISTMAS WITH BROOKE SHIELDS, CARY ELWES, FATHER CHRISTMAS IS BACK WITH ELIZABETH… https://t.co/cvjX6mZR4f 2 days ago

DMfanpage1276

DMfanpage1 RT @THEHOLLYWOODSPY: CHRISTMAS 2020 FILMS: FATHER CHRISTMAS IS BACK WITH ELIZABETH HURLEY, JOHN CLEESE, KELSEY GRAMMER https://t.co/fNcxjvG… 3 days ago

THEHOLLYWOODSPY

Hollywood Spy CHRISTMAS 2020 FILMS: FATHER CHRISTMAS IS BACK WITH ELIZABETH HURLEY, JOHN CLEESE, KELSEY GRAMMER… https://t.co/JvFTTa28dG 3 days ago

THEHOLLYWOODSPY

Hollywood Spy CHRISTMAS 2020 FILMS: CASTLE FOR CHRISTMAS WITH BROOKE SHIELDS, CARY ELWES, FATHER CHRISTMAS IS BACK WITH ELIZABETH… https://t.co/zFlYrjFT7A 3 days ago

THEHOLLYWOODSPY

Hollywood Spy CHRISTMAS 2020 FILMS: CASTLE FOR CHRISTMAS WITH BROOKE SHIELDS, CARY ELWES, FATHER CHRISTMAS IS BACK WITH ELIZABETH… https://t.co/rEVTLHGoYC 3 days ago

aprilbowlbyfr

aprilbowlbyfr 🎥‘Father Christmas Is Back’: Elizabeth Hurley, John Cleese, Kelsey Grammer Lead Cast Of Family Movie Shooting In UK… https://t.co/xbvH95dKZ3 1 week ago

TheFunnyCircle

TheFunnyCircle John Cleese to play Father Christmas BCG Film News John Cleese in Christmas film Tuesday 15th September 2020,… https://t.co/bMIuaDPzjY 1 week ago