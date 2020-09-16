John Cleese, Elizabeth Hurley to star in family comedy Father Christmas Is Back

Teaser Trailer - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Published A WAR WITHIN Movie 01:53 A WAR WITHIN Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After three years at the front Esben flees the trenches of WWI to return to his beloved wife Kirstine and son Karl. But home is not what it used to be. The charming German officer, Gerhard, has done everything he can to win Kirstine's heart and take on...