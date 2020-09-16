Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As Nick Jonas celebrates his 28th birthday today, wifey Priyanka Chopra feels grateful he was born

Mid-Day Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Priyanka Chopra's American pop singer husband Nick Jonas celebrates his 28th birthday today, September 16. On his birthday, PeeCee took to social media to share a cute video of her husband in his element, in which he can be seen singing, dancing and generally having a grand time.

Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "So grateful...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her new haircut [Video]

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her new haircut

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday shared a picture of her new haircut. #Priyankachoprajonas

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:37Published
Nick Jonas reacts to Priyanka Chopra's sunkissed selfie [Video]

Nick Jonas reacts to Priyanka Chopra's sunkissed selfie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared some stunning sunkissed selfies while at work.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:48Published
Priyanka Chopra is gripped by wanderlust [Video]

Priyanka Chopra is gripped by wanderlust

Sitting at home in a world paralysed by Covid lockdown, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas seems to be gripped with wanderlust. #PriyankaChopra #RajkummarRao #NickJonas

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

How Priyanka Chopra gift-wrapped husband Nick Jonas' birthday wish: So grateful you were born

 Nick Jonas turned 28 today. Here's how Priyanka Chopra wished her husband.
Zee News


Tweets about this