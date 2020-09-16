Global  
 

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb to hit Disney Plus Hotstar on November 9

Indian Express Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Akshay Kumar confirms Diwali release for 'Laxmmi Bomb', teaser out

Akshay Kumar confirms Diwali release for 'Laxmmi Bomb', teaser out 01:06

 Superstar Akshay Kumar confirmed on Wednesday that his upcoming horror comedy, Laxxmi Bomb, will premiere digitally on November 9, on the occasion of Diwali. #AkshayKumar #Laxmmibomb

