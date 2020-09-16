Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb to hit Disney Plus Hotstar on November 9

Laxmmi Bomb: The makers of Akshay Kumar starrer decided to release the film on November 9 for THIS reason? Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb also features Kiara Advani in a key role. It is directed by Raghava Lawrence.

Bollywood Life 1 day ago





Akshay Kumar’s 'Laxmmi Bomb' breaks record ahead of release, becomes 'most viewed motion poster' Also starring Kiara Advani, Laxmmi Bomb directed by Raghava Lawrence is set to premiere this Diwali, on November 9, 2020

Zee News 2 days ago



