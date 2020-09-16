Global
Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb to hit Disney Plus Hotstar on November 9
Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb to hit Disney Plus Hotstar on November 9
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 (
4 days ago
)
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
3 days ago
Akshay Kumar confirms Diwali release for 'Laxmmi Bomb', teaser out
01:06
Superstar Akshay Kumar confirmed on Wednesday that his upcoming horror comedy, Laxxmi Bomb, will premiere digitally on November 9, on the occasion of Diwali. #AkshayKumar #Laxmmibomb
Laxmmi Bomb: The makers of Akshay Kumar starrer decided to release the film on November 9 for THIS reason?
Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb also features Kiara Advani in a key role. It is directed by Raghava Lawrence.
Bollywood Life
1 day ago
Akshay Kumar’s 'Laxmmi Bomb' breaks record ahead of release, becomes 'most viewed motion poster'
Also starring Kiara Advani, Laxmmi Bomb directed by Raghava Lawrence is set to premiere this Diwali, on November 9, 2020
Zee News
2 days ago
‘Laxmmi Bomb’ teaser: Akshay Kumar film to release on November 9
The Hindi remake of ‘Muni 2: Kanchana’ will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar
Hindu
4 days ago
