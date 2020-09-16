|
slowthai Teams Up With James Blake, Mount Kimbie On 'feel away'
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Oscar Hudson is in charge of the video...
*slowthai* has shared his new single 'feel away'.
The Northampton rapper is moving beyond the realm of his debut album, the Mercury nominated 'Nothing Great About Britain'.
New single 'feel away' spins him in a new direction, and it comes the day after the "anniversary of my baby brothers passing".
A moment of raw introspection, 'feel away' was created in collaboration with James Blake and Warp Records production duo Mount Kimbie.
Oscar Hudson directs the video, which features slowthai giving birth to a cake baby - before being cut into cake himself.
Picking up on the social media meme of cakes-that-look-scarily-like-real-things, it's an unsettling watch.
Tune in now.
