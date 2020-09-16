slowthai Teams Up With James Blake, Mount Kimbie On 'feel away' Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Oscar Hudson is in charge of the video...



*slowthai* has shared his new single 'feel away'.



The Northampton rapper is moving beyond the realm of his debut album, the Mercury nominated 'Nothing Great About Britain'.



New single 'feel away' spins him in a new direction, and it comes the day after the "anniversary of my baby brothers passing".



A moment of raw introspection, 'feel away' was created in collaboration with James Blake and Warp Records production duo Mount Kimbie.



Oscar Hudson directs the video, which features slowthai giving birth to a cake baby - before being cut into cake himself.



Picking up on the social media meme of cakes-that-look-scarily-like-real-things, it's an unsettling watch.



Tune in now.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

Oscar Hudson is in charge of the video...*slowthai* has shared his new single 'feel away'.The Northampton rapper is moving beyond the realm of his debut album, the Mercury nominated 'Nothing Great About Britain'.New single 'feel away' spins him in a new direction, and it comes the day after the "anniversary of my baby brothers passing".A moment of raw introspection, 'feel away' was created in collaboration with James Blake and Warp Records production duo Mount Kimbie.Oscar Hudson directs the video, which features slowthai giving birth to a cake baby - before being cut into cake himself.Picking up on the social media meme of cakes-that-look-scarily-like-real-things, it's an unsettling watch.Tune in now.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bear Scratches Back on Border Sign



Occurred on August 17, 2017 / Northwest Territories, Canada Info from Licensor: "I work at a camp at James Creek doing highway maintenance for LJ's Contracting out of Fort McPherson, Northwest.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:18 Published 3 days ago Shannon Sharpe: Lakers are getting fatigued from consistent late games in bubble | UNDISPUTED



While the Los Angeles Lakers have admitted that not having to travel while in the bubble has been beneficial, they have been complaining about their late-start times. All 8 of their playoff games have.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:27 Published 1 week ago Chris Broussard: Rockets need to chill, they have no answer for LeBron & AD | UNDISPUTED



After the Los Angeles Lakers evened their series against the Houston Rockets yesterday, LeBron James attributed the win to the team’s ability to play different styles. LeBron said 'we built the team.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:37 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this

