"Then Came You (2020)" - cast: Craig Ferguson, Kathie Lee Gifford, Elizabeth Hurley, Ford Kiernan, Phyllida Law

Wednesday, 16 September 2020
Then Came You (2020) - cast: Craig Ferguson, Kathie Lee Gifford, Elizabeth Hurley, Ford Kiernan, Phyllida Law*Release date :* TBA 2020
*Synopsis :* "Then Came You" follows Annabelle (Kathie Lee Gifford), a lonely widow who plans a trip around the world, with her ...
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Then Came You Movie

Then Came You Movie 02:09

 Then Came You Movie - Official Trailer (HD) - Vertical Entertainment - Plot synopsis: A lonely widow plans a trip around the world with her husband's ashes, to visit the places they loved in the movies. The first stop on the journey changes her life forever. Directed by Adriana Trigiani Starring...

Kathie Lee Gifford's Son Cody Gifford Got Married Over The Weekend [Video]

Kathie Lee Gifford's Son Cody Gifford Got Married Over The Weekend

Kathie Lee Gifford's son Cody Gifford toed the knot this past weekend. According to CNN, Cody has married actress Erika Brown. Kathie Lee posted about the Labor Day weekend festivities on her Instagram..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
'TODAY Show' co-host Kathie Lee Gifford celebrates son's wedding day on Instagram [Video]

'TODAY Show' co-host Kathie Lee Gifford celebrates son's wedding day on Instagram

"TODAY Show" Co-host Kathie Lee Gifford shares photos of her son's wedding, including their cute and "warn out" dog named Pooch.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:05Published
Top 10 Greatest Regis Philbin Moments [Video]

Top 10 Greatest Regis Philbin Moments

His legacy will last well beyond the final answer. For this list, we’re looking at the moments that made Regis Philbin one of the most beloved personalities in popular media.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:02Published

