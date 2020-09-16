Alexis Skyy Says She’s Sick After Eating Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Meal

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Travis Scott Partners with McDonald's!



This week Travis Scott unveiled a new partnership with McDonald's complete with his own meal and brand new merch! Credit: What's Trending Duration: 03:31 Published 6 days ago Mariah Carey Drops Motherlode of #MC30 Rarities, Drake Shares Adorable Photo of Adonis & More News | Billboard News



Travis Scott launches his partnership with McDonald's, Drake shows of Adonis' first day of school and Mariah Carey drops the motherlode of rarities in her shop on Tuesday (Sept. 8), including 16 of her.. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 02:26 Published 1 week ago Travis Scott Launches McDonald's Capsule Collection | Billboard News



Travis Scott Launches McDonald's Capsule Collection | Billboard News Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media Duration: 01:18 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this