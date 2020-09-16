|
Kate Gosselin Slams Ex Husband Jon Gosselin: He Is 'A Violent & Abusive Person'
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Kate Gosselin is slamming her ex husband Jon Gosselin as an abusive person after their son, Collin, accused him of punching and kicking him in a violent incident. “I am done hiding and will say this unequivocally: Jon is a violent and abusive person,” Kate, 45, told People. “The police need to do their jobs. [...]
