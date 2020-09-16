Kate Gosselin Slams Ex Husband Jon Gosselin: He Is 'A Violent & Abusive Person' Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Kate Gosselin is slamming her ex husband Jon Gosselin as an abusive person after their son, Collin, accused him of punching and kicking him in a violent incident. “I am done hiding and will say this unequivocally: Jon is a violent and abusive person,” Kate, 45, told People. “The police need to do their jobs. [...] 👓 View full article

