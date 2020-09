Katie Holmes Texts New Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. 'All Day Long' & 'He Loves It' Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Katie Holmes and her new flame, chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., has been linked for a few weeks now and we’re finding out more about their relationship. “Emilio is very charming, flirty. It’s easy to see how Katie fell for him,” a source told People of the 41-year-old actress and 33-year-old chef. “She seems very into [...] 👓 View full article