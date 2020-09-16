Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
Lifestyle
Beauty
• Entertainment •
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Entertainment News
>
Kim Cattrall: I was discouraged by the lack of roles in Hollywood for older women
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Kim Cattrall: I was discouraged by the lack of roles in Hollywood for older women
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 (
6 days ago
)
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Coronavirus disease 2019
Microsoft
Emmy Award
Supreme Court of the United States
Democratic Party
ZeniMax Media
New York City
Amazon
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Supreme Court
Bubba Wallace
Alejandro Kirk
NASCAR
WORTH WATCHING
Trump to reveal Supreme Court pick by Saturday
Senate leaders spar over Trump's intent to nominate
Microsoft Plans To Become ‘Water Positive’
Biden urges Senators to follow their conscience on US Supreme Court Justice