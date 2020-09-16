Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in 'Harry Potter,' defends J.K. Rowling's transgender comments: report

In June, JK Rowling released an essay and a series of tweets calling for limits on transitionary care for trans youth. Business Insider reports that Rowling also mocked gender-inclusive words. Cynthia..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:33Published
Warner Bros. Studio Tour London has reopened to visitors, allowing fans tostep back into the Wizarding World after months of closure due to thecoronavirus pandemic. A number of additional measures and..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:43Published