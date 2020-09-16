Global  
 

Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in 'Harry Potter,' defends J.K. Rowling's transgender comments: report

Wednesday, 16 September 2020
Robbie Coltrane is the latest staple from the “Harry Potter” film franchise to comment on the recent remarks J.K. Rowling made about the trans community.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane defends J.K. Rowling against 'transphobia' allegations

Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane defends J.K. Rowling against 'transphobia' allegations 00:46

 Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane has defended J.K. Rowling against allegations she is transphobic.

Nixon Attacks JK Rowling [Video]

Nixon Attacks JK Rowling

In June, JK Rowling released an essay and a series of tweets calling for limits on transitionary care for trans youth. Business Insider reports that Rowling also mocked gender-inclusive words. Cynthia..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published
Spells and sanitizers at Harry Potter studio tour [Video]

Spells and sanitizers at Harry Potter studio tour

Cloaked and wands at the ready, fans of the wizarding world returned to the "Harry Potter" film sets on Thursday (August 20) morning as the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London reopened following a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:48Published
Wands at the ready as Harry Potter tour re-open [Video]

Wands at the ready as Harry Potter tour re-open

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London has reopened to visitors, allowing fans tostep back into the Wizarding World after months of closure due to thecoronavirus pandemic. A number of additional measures and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published

Harry Potter's Robbie Coltrane (aka Hagrid) Defends JK Rowling Amid Transphobic Statements

 JK Rowling has recently made numerous anti-trans statements and she’s now being defended by one of her former Harry Potter co-stars, Robbie Coltrane, who...
Just Jared

J.K. Rowling Defended by 'Harry Potter' Star Robbie Coltrane Over Transphobia Allegations

 The British author has received support from the Scottish actor who played Hagrid in the 'Harry Potter' movie franchise amid backlash over her controversial...
AceShowbiz

Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane backs JK Rowling, claiming her critics just ‘hang around waiting to be offended’

 Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane has defended JK Rowling against the latest accusations of transphobia, arguing that her critics simply “hang around waiting...
PinkNews


