Kate Middleton & Prince William Do This on Instagram For the First Time!

Just Jared Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William posted an Instagram Reels video for the very first time. Reels is Instagram’s response to Tik Tok and has users able to upload a 15 second video to music or their preferred sound. During the royal couple’s visit to Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery, they helped make bagels and [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Did you know Celebs LOVE Bingo?

Did you know Celebs LOVE Bingo? 01:21

 Buzz Bingo is the UK's largest retail bingo operator and now they're re-opening, celebrities have proven there's quite the appetite for the game.

