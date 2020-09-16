Bob Dylan's Theme Time Radio Hour Hits SiriusXM Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It includes a never-before-heart episode...



*Bob Dylan's* Theme Time Radio Hour hits SiriusXM next week.



The show was kicked off in May 2006, and went on to gain a massive audience, a rare chance to catch the songwriter being so open.



Each episode was themed, with Dylan including a vast range of material, while a number of familiar voices called in, ranging from Tom Waits and Merle Haggard through to Amy Winehouse and Cat Power.



Hitting SiriusXM’s Deep Tracks (Ch. 27) as a limited-run pop-up channel, it all kicks off on Monday (September 21st) at 12pm ET.



All of the original shows will air back to back during the week-long takeover, which will include a never-before-heard episode.



The episode is titled Whiskey and is inspired by Dylan's passion for the drink, and his own whiskey collection Heaven's Door Spirits.



In addition, the week will also run what SiriusXM are terming "ingenious playlists for the musically curious with Dylan at the helm..."



Get involved *HERE.*



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

It includes a never-before-heart episode...*Bob Dylan's* Theme Time Radio Hour hits SiriusXM next week.The show was kicked off in May 2006, and went on to gain a massive audience, a rare chance to catch the songwriter being so open.Each episode was themed, with Dylan including a vast range of material, while a number of familiar voices called in, ranging from Tom Waits and Merle Haggard through to Amy Winehouse and Cat Power.Hitting SiriusXM’s Deep Tracks (Ch. 27) as a limited-run pop-up channel, it all kicks off on Monday (September 21st) at 12pm ET.All of the original shows will air back to back during the week-long takeover, which will include a never-before-heard episode.The episode is titled Whiskey and is inspired by Dylan's passion for the drink, and his own whiskey collection Heaven's Door Spirits.In addition, the week will also run what SiriusXM are terming "ingenious playlists for the musically curious with Dylan at the helm..."Get involved *HERE.*Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

