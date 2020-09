Laura Dern Deserves An A+ After Crashing Her Daughter's TikTok With Homework Help Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

What better way to get your kids to focus on their homework than by invading their social media space? Laura Dern figured that out by dropping in on her 15-year-old daughter Jaya Harper's... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this