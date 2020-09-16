Global  
 

'No Time to Die' Poster Revealed Amid Reports That Film Might Be Next Blockbuster to Hit Theaters

Just Jared Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
There’s a new poster for the James Bond movie No Time to Die, which may very well be the next major blockbuster to hit theaters after the Coronavirus pandemic. Amid reports that Disney/Marvel is considering moving the planned November release of Black Window, this would place No Time to Die as the next big movie [...]
