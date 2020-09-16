Hi Frisco Return With Drifting New Single 'Headspin' Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Indie duo *Hi Frisco* have shared their new single 'Headspin'.



The band's opening flurry of singles have caused a ruckus, gaining stellar support from Radio 1 guru Jack Saunders.



New single 'Headspin' continues their rise, and it all points towards the duo's incoming debut album 'Goodbye, Blue Monday', due out on October 9th.



The new track features Charlotte Spiral, whose voice floats above Hi Frisco's divine indie-psych textures.



We're able to share the video in full, and it's a golden hour treat, bathed in beatific light.



Speaking about the new video, the band’s Henry Eastman said: "We picked a picturesque field in Kent nearby to director Alex's family home. The idea was to capture the quintessential 'golden hour’ summer sunset, which was to be the backdrop for the video."



"However, what we actually got was to be sat in a field being continuously rained on for three hours. Not entirely pleasant, but, turned out to be a fortuitous blip in the meteorology department, as it sits in line with the mood of the song far better."



While director Alex Evans adds: "The Headspin music video is a meta modern spin on vintage black and white romantic movies. Set in a rainy empty field the two discuss the spin of a relationship whilst alternating chairs in a perpetual yin and yang."



"The ironic combination of a miserable black and white day and the love song that is Headspin clash, exploding in love red sparks and distortion. A volatile metaphorical spin of highs and lows, monotone and colour."



Tune in now.



