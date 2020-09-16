Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West Seemingly Urinates on His Grammy Award Statue in Shocking Video

Just Jared Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Kanye West is seemingly peeing on one of his Grammy Awards in a shocking new video. He has been going off on Twitter for hours now speaking about his contracts with Sony and Universal, trying to get out of them and buy his masters so he can own his official recordings. After posting dozens of [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Kanye West blocked from Twitter after Grammy pee storm

Kanye West blocked from Twitter after Grammy pee storm 00:50

 Kanye West has been temporarily blocked from Twitter after sharing a video of himself urinating on one of his Grammy awards.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West urinated on his Grammy as protest, Why? | Oneindia News [Video]

Kanye West urinated on his Grammy as protest, Why? | Oneindia News

A video of Kanye West urinating on one of his Grammys placed inside a toilet has been viewed 21 million times so far. The mercurial rapper and music producer West, has always criticised music labels..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:40Published
Kanye West posts video of himself peeing on his Grammy [Video]

Kanye West posts video of himself peeing on his Grammy

In the midst of his Twitter firestorm, the rapper tweeted a video of himself peeing on one of his 21 Grammy Awards.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
Kanye West Pisses On One Of His 21 Grammy Awards While Labeling Forbes Editor 'A White Supremacist' [Video]

Kanye West Pisses On One Of His 21 Grammy Awards While Labeling Forbes Editor 'A White Supremacist'

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

The Internet Explodes On Kanye West For Peeing On Grammy Award

 The Internet isn’t feeling G.O.O.D about Kanye West‘s shocking decision to share footage of himself urinating on one of his Grammy Awards trophies. Social...
SOHH


Tweets about this