'The Devil All the Time' Reviews Are In - Find Out What Critics Are Saying!

Just Jared Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The reviews for The Devil All the Time are in! The star-studded film just hit Netflix on Wednesday (September 16), and the critics are already weighing in on the movie. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Pattinson Tom Holland stars in the film alongside Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason [...]
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Tom Holland had doubts over The Devil All the Time role

Tom Holland had doubts over The Devil All the Time role 00:53

 Tom Holland doubted he “had it in him” to pull off The Devil All the Time role.

