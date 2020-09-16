Global  
 

Kanye West Publishes His Signature & People Can't Stop Talking About It

Just Jared Wednesday, 16 September 2020
Kanye West spent the last several minutes posting pages of his record label contracts in his battle to try and buy his master recordings. However, out of the dozens and dozens of pages that Kanye posted on social media, there was one thing fans really took notice of: his official signature on the legal documents. [...]
