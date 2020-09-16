Global  
 

Miley Cyrus Looks Rocker Chic After Leaving a Photoshoot at a Beverly Hills Mansion

Just Jared Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus is looking seriously stylish. The 27-year-old “Midnight Sky” singer was spotted heading out after a photo shoot in a mansion on Tuesday night (September 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus Miley was seen wearing all black, looking like a rock star, carrying a leopard print [...]
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Miley Cyrus Debuts Dramatic Disco Eye Look

Miley Cyrus Debuts Dramatic Disco Eye Look 00:33

 Miley Cyrus is hitting the stage at tonight's iHeartRadio Music Festival — and in what might just be one of her most dramatic eye makeup looks ever. We know because, true to form, the "Midnight Sky" singer gave fans a sneak peek of her look for the event, and it features iridescent purple glitter...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Miley Cyrus has recorded a number of new songs about her split from Liam Hemsworth [Video]

Miley Cyrus has recorded a number of new songs about her split from Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has reportedly recorded new songs about her split from Liam Hemsworth.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:32Published
Miley Cyrus reveals new album is 'reflective' of who she is [Video]

Miley Cyrus reveals new album is 'reflective' of who she is

Miley Cyrus has teased that fans can expect her seventh studio album to be represent who she is as a person and all of her influences.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:09Published
'It's desperate times': Miley Cyrus encourages fans to vote in 'crucial' US election [Video]

'It's desperate times': Miley Cyrus encourages fans to vote in 'crucial' US election

'Midnight Sky' hitmaker Miley Cyrus as opened up on the importance of people going out and voting in the upcoming US presidential election.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published

