Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy and Dave Chappelle Almost Starred in a ‘Black Ocean’s Eleven’ with Trump As Villain

Mediaite Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy and Dave Chappelle Almost Starred in a ‘Black Ocean’s Eleven’ with Trump As VillainChris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle and Chris Tucker almost starred in a “Black Ocean’s Eleven” about a gang that robs Trump Tower. Rock recalled the unmade project in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, noting that Donald Trump was envisioned as the film’s villain. Rock said the movie was pitched to him by […]
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: The Black Republican Trump Called 'My African-American' Is Trump's No Longer

The Black Republican Trump Called 'My African-American' Is Trump's No Longer 00:40

 In June, 2016, Gregory Cheadle attended a rally by then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in Redding, California. Cheadle stood out as a Black Republican, and even more so since Trump referred to him as 'my African-American.' Now 63, Cheadle is a real estate broker and a volunteer at a hospital...

